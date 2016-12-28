Fulton County has been inspired by neighboring Sharp County to begin a Shop with a Cop event for 2017. Recently, Sharp County held the second annual Shop With A Cop event. During 2016, Sharp County raised $12,000 to be used... >>
With 2016 coming to a close, we are taking a moment to reflect on breaking news, important issues and even some not so outstanding stories from the first part (Jan.-June) of 2016. JANUARY: The supporters of the Special... >>
2016 has been a busy year for local organizations, cities and community members of the Sharp County area. Take a look back at some of the biggest stories from 2016 in this week's part one (January to June) of our year end... >>
Residents traveling between Hardy and Ozark Acres may soon need to leave for their destinations a little earlier than planned, as new road construction is slated to begin in the coming months. According to Bruce Street,... >>
A wanted Sharp County woman, Dianna Collins, 20 of Hardy was arrested Dec. 15 after Highland Reserve Officer Chris Clem noticed a vehicle exhibiting suspicious behavior while he was on duty. According to a report from the... >>
A two vehicle accident in Ash Flat landed two women in the emergency room Dec. 19. According to a report from the Ash Flat Police Department, the accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in front of Johnson's Hardware in Ash... >>
Sharp County Deputy and School Resource Officer for the Highland School District Jeremy Stevens was selected as the 2016 Deputy of the Year. According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, who signed Stevens' Certificate of... >>
Kristie Brewer, owner of the Artisan Sports Bar and Grill in Highland, said there are still tickets available for the upcoming Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party, which is a fundraiser for the Sharp County Angel Tree charity.... >>
The City of Hardy was met with an issue when Mayor Jason Jackson recently discovered the elevator lift at the Sharp County Library, Hardy branch, was not up to code, or even legal for the facility. This issue, along with a... >>