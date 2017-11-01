Hardy residents are still trying to sort out the facts and get questions answered following Mayor Jason Jackson's decision to fire Department of Public Safety Director Scott Rose on Thursday, Jan. 5. Last week, Villager... >>
Networking in any profession traditionally brings about positive results, but for Angela Myal, manager of the Cherokee Village Animal Shelter, recently it has really paid off. For the past several years, Myal has worked... >>
What began as a parole visit ended in an arrest and multiple charges for a Sharp County woman. According to an affidavit from the Sharp County Sheriff's Department, Det. Aaron Presser was notified by Eric Pickle and James... >>
The Highland City Council welcomed newly elected council members Melody Brink and Kenneth Massey Jan. 10 during their first regular meeting of 2017. Brink and Massey took the seats of former aldermen David Harris and Larry... >>
A Hardy man was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threatening in the first degree Jan. 5 after allegedly threatening to murder his daughter. According to a report from the Hardy Police Department, Anthony Lobuono,... >>
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and Cave City resident David Lay Jr. is behind bars after admitting to police he had obtained the vehicle from a local dealership. According to an affidavit from the Cave City Police... >>
A Sharp County man now faces felony charges after Sharp County Deputy Cody Bailey and Cave City Police Officer Trent Milligan were called to 123 Terry Drive in Cave City Jan. 8 in regards to a possible dispute. When officers... >>
The 2016 elections brought about several changes in Sharp County, some direct and some more subtly. One of the many changes is the appointment of Dan Melbourne to the position of Coordinator for the Sharp County Office of... >>
Al Roork has been in law enforcement for over 37 years and with his love for the Fulton County area and its residents, it's no surprise that he has served the county for all of those 37 years. Roork served as the Salem... >>