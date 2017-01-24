Windows rattled and the grounds of the Sharp County Courthouse shook Jan. 19 as a large group of Bikers Against Child Abuse [B.A.C.A] motorcyclists rolled on to the property preparing to be advocates and if necessary,... >>
Hardy City Council members have finally been presented with a complete yearly budget to examine with their own eyes. After several years of not having a concrete budget to review, newly appointed recorder/treasurer Myranda... >>
The Highland FFA Chapter recently competed in a state wide Future Farmers of America (FFA) trap shooting event held at the Arkansas Game and Fish Shooting Range in Jacksonville and Danny Kopp, instructor and FFA advisor said... >>
Office of Emergency Management Director for the City of Cherokee Village, David Woods presented the council with positive news about the progress of the efforts to secure tornado sirens Jan. 19 during the regular city... >>
A local restaurant will be featured on one of the Food Network's shows in the near future. According to Kristie Brewer, owner of the Artisan Sports Bar and Grill in Highland, she received a call Jan. 18 from a network... >>
Editor's note: This month's Community Connection feature started out as a letter to the editor. When I began reading this letter, I knew this woman deserved more. Her passion for helping others and children is felt in her... >>
According to the affidavit of probable cause for arrest, on Jan. 19., the Fulton County Sheriff's Department arrested 45-year-old Joseph Jason Stallings and his wife 45-year-old Tonya Stallings, both of Agnos. On Jan 19.... >>
The Salem School Board had several items on their agenda at their first monthly meeting of the year on Jan. 16, including the renewal of Superintendent Wayne Guiltner's contract. Guiltner's contract was renewed for an... >>