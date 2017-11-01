As of Tuesday, Jan.3, Kim Break has been named Areawide Media's Editor. Break has worked for Areawide Media for approximately five years; first as a reporter for The South Missourian News and Villager Journal and was then... >>
The handicap lift at the Hardy Library was the main topic of discussion during the Sharp County Library Board Meeting Jan. 4. The lift, which was acquired and installed in the Hardy Branch of the Sharp County Libraries in... >>
In a whirlwind of events, the City of Hardy is once again on the forefront of everyone's mind. In the past year, Hardy has seen the resignation of a mayor, recorder/treasurer and three council members. Now, the city is... >>
The Sharp County Quorum Court reconvened their November meeting session Dec. 29 at the Ash Flat Courthouse in Ash Flat to finish out 2016. This was also the final meeting for three Justices of the Peace and Sharp County... >>
Peter Mathis, 50, and Steven Mathis, 24, the father and son who were arrested Dec. 28 following a traffic stop in Hardy which yielded explosive devices and materials, have been charged with possessing explosive devices, a... >>
Larry Brown who has served as the Sharp County Judge for the past 10 years, turned the reigns over to Gene Moore Jan. 2. Brown said when he first took office in 2007, he had high hopes to bring natural gas to the county, but... >>
A Thayer, Mo. man has received felony charges after it was discovered he had stolen property in multiple counties. According to an affidavit from the Sharp County Sheriff's Department (SCSD), the charges stem from an... >>
Thayer City Council held a special called meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5 to discuss the cost of insurance for the council as well as needed maintenance for city property. First on the agenda was discussing insurance for the... >>
Oregon County has been designated as a Agri-Ready County by Missouri Farmers Care. This program began approximately one year ago and was created to encourage agricultural growth in the state of Missouri. According to 2016... >>